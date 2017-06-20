The Immigration Crackdown, The Race in Georgia’s 6th, and Trump in Syria

Martyn Aim/Getty Images

Muddling about: Even as the United States shot down a Syrian jet fighter on Sunday, Trump still doesn't seem to have a clue what is going on in that particular war. Fred Kaplan thinks the president is doing what he's done in Afghanistan: giving the military the keys to the car, then looking the other way.

In Georgia: The 6th District congressional runoff, taking place on Tuesday night, is in a dead heat, Michelle Goldberg reports from the northern suburbs of Atlanta. Supporters of Democrat Jon Ossoff are focussing on getting young people to the polls.

Safe here: George Joseph maps recent immigration arrests alongside the locations of sanctuary cities and finds that the cities' choices not to cooperate in some aspects of immigration enforcement seem to have decreased Immigration and Customs Enforcement's local effectiveness.

Apolitical: Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, set in the Civil War South, is yet another context-free historical drama from the director. Corey Atad argues that at this point, we should expect nothing more.

For fun: What The Book of Henry is about.

