The Gay Babadook, Britain’s Election, and Comey’s “Leak”

Words matter: President Trump called James Comey a “leaker” via Twitter this morning. Dana Gold takes issue with the characterization: Leaking is gossip. Whistleblowing is serious.

The day after: What happened in Britain yesterday? How the heck did Labour win seats, and what does it mean for Brexit? Isaac Chotiner asks David Runciman, a professor of politics and international studies at Cambridge, to explain.

No reason: Daniel Gross can't understand why House Republicans have passed the Financial Choice Act, which guts Dodd-Frank. The banks have been doing just fine.

We could know: Jeremy Samuel Faust sees the armchair diagnoses we're all making of older politicians who look incoherent on national TV, and wishes there was a way to give them the Mini-Mental State Exam every once in a while.

For fun: How the Babadook became gay.

