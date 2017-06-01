House of Cards, Our Climate Change Failure, and Our Chances for a Female President

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Where we stand: Michelle Goldberg wonders, given everything we’ve seen this year and last, when we’ll next get a chance at electing a woman as president. “It would be a very dark irony,” Goldberg worries, “if a feminist reading of 2016 led to the conclusion that Democrats shouldn’t nominate a woman in 2020.”

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Here’s the spin: Will Saletan tallies up the various ways the Trump administration has been framing and reframing the cascading bits of evidence of their contacts with Russia. Talking point No. 1: Back channels are normal! Talking point No. 2: Communication is good! And so on, and so on.

Advertisement



Somebody will: Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement can’t stop corporations from bending toward sustainability, Daniel Gross writes. It’ll be the way to make money. (For more mild soul-soothing in the wake of today’s horrifying announcement, I’ve been re-reading this Susan Matthews take from yesterday.)

Fifth season, still got it: Katy Waldman reviews the fifth season of House of Cards and finds that the “bloody jewel of Netflix’s original content” has become very bleak and very resonant for our times.

I listen to Dana,

Rebecca

*** Slate’s Michelle Goldberg cover story this week was made possible by TNT’s new series American Race. Thanks, TNT! ***