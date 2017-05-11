Trump’s Perpetual Anger Propels Him

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Aaaahhhhhhgggghhhhhh: Donald Trump cannot control his fury, Katy Waldman writes. The man is in a constant state of aggravation, and that's why many of his actions seem to make no sense.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



No mulligans: Trump and his lawyers demand that we approach his proposals with the presumption that he is a sane, normal, relatively reasonable executive, putting his track record to one side. We need to deny him this privilege, Dahlia Lithwick writes.

Poking at the tangle: We know Trump and the White House are lying about the Comey firing, Will Saletan wrote last night. Here are some reasons why, starting with “the White House's story has changed.” (As if to prove Saletan's point, today Trump went on NBC and smashed his own cover to bits.)

That creepy song: Matthew Dessem digs into Twin Peaks' use of the 1940s novelty hit “Mairzy Doats.”

For fun: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, your friend from camp.

