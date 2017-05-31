Trump and Germany, an American Exit From Paris, and Your Sex Life

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Not helping: Things might be better for everyone if we exited the Paris Agreement on climate change, Susan Matthews writes. Then the more serious people who’d be left could make more serious decisions that might actually make a difference.

Bad move No. 1: President Trump is especially nasty toward Germany, and the fallout from his recent Europe trip shows why that’s not a good idea, Fred Kaplan writes. Besides which, the basis for his animus isn’t even factual.

Bad move No. 2: It might seem like Vladimir Putin is flush with success these days, watching the seeds of his election meddling bear bloated, orange fruit. Not so! He’s riding for a fall, Reihan Salam argues.

Oh, the futility: If Trump thinks he’s going to fix everything with a new communications team, he’s sorely misguided. Jamelle Bouie breaks it down.

For fun: How does your sex life stack up to your neighbor’s? Here’s our calculator.

