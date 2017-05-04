Today in Surreality: Twin Peaks Is 25, and the House Passed the AHCA

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump's first “victory”: The American Health Care Act passed the House today by four votes, despite its utter inability to cover people with pre-existing conditions, the potential it has to mess with employer-based coverage, its political ill-advisedness, and a million other flaws.

Here is a list of the vulnerable Republicans who voted yes. Just ... in case you need it.

