Today in Surreality: Twin Peaks Is 25, and the House Passed the AHCA

May 4 2017 5:50 PM

The Angle: Really Happening Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the Twin Peaks anniversary, good granola, and the House passage of the AHCA.

678690882-president-donald-trump-and-vice-president-mike-pence
A pleased Trump and Pence arrive at the Rose Garden to celebrate the House passage of the AHCA.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump's first “victory”: The American Health Care Act passed the House today by four votes, despite its utter inability to cover people with pre-existing conditions, the potential it has to mess with employer-based coverage, its political ill-advisedness, and a million other flaws.

Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Here is a list of the vulnerable Republicans who voted yes. Just ... in case you need it.

Take a note, Diane: Twin Peaks is a quarter-century old, and we’ve got thoughts: on its visual acuity; its many cinematic allusions; its effect on the television that followed it; and the deep, visceral creeps its villain, Bob, gave us. (Never saw it? Here’s a three-minute video that catches you up on the plot.)

For fun: Granola you bake pressed between two pans?

