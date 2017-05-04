Today in Surreality: Twin Peaks Is 25, and the House Passed the AHCA

The Angle: Really Happening Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on the Twin Peaks anniversary, good granola, and the House passage of the AHCA.
Trump's first “victory”: The American Health Care Act passed the House today by four votes, despite its utter inability to cover people with pre-existing conditions, the potential it has to mess with employer-based coverage, its political ill-advisedness, and a million other flaws.
Here is a list of the vulnerable Republicans who voted yes. Just ... in case you need it.
Take a note, Diane: Twin Peaks is a quarter-century old, and we’ve got thoughts: on its visual acuity; its many cinematic allusions; its effect on the television that followed it; and the deep, visceral creeps its villain, Bob, gave us. (Never saw it? Here’s a three-minute video that catches you up on the plot.)
For fun: Granola you bake pressed between two pans?
I’ll try anything once,
Rebecca