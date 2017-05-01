The Fyre Festival, Bret Stephens’ First Column, and Rex Tillerson’s Plans for the State Department

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

A wily denier: Bret Stephens’ first column for the New York Times opinion page was even worse than Susan Matthews feared. In it, Stephens never combats the scientific consensus on climate change, instead planting the kinds of sneaky epistemic doubts climate skeptics thrive on.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Not Fyre: Sure, it’s been fun to have a good laugh at the expense of the richies who were hoodwinked by Ja Rule’s disastrous Fyre Festival. But Fyre was born from an existing festival culture that thrives on inflated ticket prices and is terrible for the music industry, Ron Knox writes.

Advertisement



Not a business: Rex Tillerson apparently wants to streamline the State Department’s budget by laying off staffers, many of whom live overseas. But the State Department is not Exxon, Daniel Gross argues, and Tillerson’s CEO tricks won’t work here.

Kendrick’s domination: Kendrick Lamar has a No. 1 song with “Humble.” Chris Molanphy looks at the track and tries to figure out how he did it. (By the way, Molanphy has a new podcast, Hit Parade, deconstructing chart-topping songs; check out the first episode, on “Red Red Wine.”)

For fun: Some other columnists the New York Times should hire.

My money’s on the smiley-face buttons,

Rebecca