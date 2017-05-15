Stay-at-Home Moms on TV, the DOJ’s New War on Drugs, and Trump’s Obstruction of Justice

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A legal opinion: Did President Trump obstruct justice in his handling of the firing of James Comey? Dahlia Lithwick speaks with legal scholar Lawrence Tribe, who thinks the president should be on the hook for both witness intimidation and the obstruction of pending congressional proceedings.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



One interesting contest: In Alabama, a very conservative representative is going to run for the Senate seat currently filled by a more middle-of-the-road Republican appointee. Jim Newell writes that this could turn into a big headache for Mitch McConnell.

Dialing back: Jeff Sessions’ policy memo from last week directing U.S. attorneys to seek the longest prison sentences possible for offenders reverses recent instructions given by the Obama administration. Leon Neyfakh speaks with law professor Mona Lynch about the memo’s potentially dire consequences.

The new bad guy: TV’s latest villains, according to June Thomas? Workout-addicted, green juice–drinking, helicopter-parenting, stay-at-home moms.

For fun: A comics dispatch from a bike trip.

