Sally Yates’ Fame, the GOP Defense of Trumpcare, and Susan B. Anthony’s House

Today’s bae: Sally Yates is currently the darling of Twitter, and she’s been acting as a liberal heroine ever since Trump fired her in January. But does she deserve all the praise? Leon Neyfakh looks into it.

Missing roadmap: During his campaign, Trump promised to reveal a “plan to defeat ISIS”; Defense Secretary James Mattis handed him a report on this question in February. It’s been in the president’s inbox ever since, Fred Kaplan reports, and Trump’s lack of action has had very real ramifications for the situation in Syria and Iraq.

Too late: In the seven years since the passage of Obamacare, Mark Joseph Stern and Perry Grossman argue, Americans have come to see health care as a right. It’s too late for the GOP to change that.

But they’ll sure try: Here’s how Republicans will defend Trumpcare, Will Saletan writes: Magical thinking, obfuscation, lies, and rhetoric.

Drafting an icon: Why do pro-lifers think Susan B. Anthony was one of them? Ruth Graham looks into the history of a house museum that claims the 19th-century activist for the anti-abortion cause.

For fun: Vanessa Bayer revived a vaudeville tradition on Saturday Night Live.

