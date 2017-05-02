Protest Cancellations, the Get Out Effect, and a Guilty-Pleasure Ferry Ride

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Count me out: Does it make sense to cancel your New York Times subscription in the wake of the paper's wrongheaded decision to hire Bret Stephens, climate obfuscator, as a columnist? Will Oremus argues that for people serious about climate activism, desperate times may call for extreme measures.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Skirting the issue: Sure, Jimmy Kimmel's Monday night monologue about his newborn son's heart condition was touching. (The Angle, for one, shed a tear.) But shouldn't Jimmy have mentioned that there's one particular party that wants to withdraw protections from people with pre-existing conditions? Isaac Chotiner thinks he should have.

Taking notes: How will Hollywood react to the success of Jordan Peele's movie Get Out? Mark Harris warns that “Hollywood is an engulfing beast,” more likely to entice an original voice like Peele's to join the remake parade than to fund any future Get Outs now gestating.

But it's on the water: Henry Grabar took one of the new New York City ferries and found that this terrible investment in public transit was a bona fide pleasure to ride.

For fun: So many stories in these admissions books from an early-19th-century prison.

