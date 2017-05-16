H.R. McMaster’s Downfall, Comey’s FBI, and Trump’s Articles of Impeachment

Wikimedia Commons

What it might look like: Phillip Carter has drafted up a series of articles of impeachment for the president. Article One: Emoluments. Article Two: Russia. And onward.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Downfall: H.R. McMaster, “a public servant who has been all but incapable of guile throughout his career,” is being sucked down into the Trump quicksand, Fred Kaplan writes. And that’s a real shame.

Advertisement



Not going to work: Justice Department lawyers defending the revised Trump travel ban in front of the 9th Circuit are having a very hard time getting the judges to disregard the many anti-Muslim statements the president made during his campaign, Dahlia Lithwick reports.

Comey’s legacy: Under James Comey, the FBI logged one “major technological triumph,” Josephine Wolff writes, followed by a series of misjudgments that undermined its reputation for technical acumen.

I’m 5’9”—really,

Rebecca