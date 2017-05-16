 H.R. McMaster’s downfall, Comey’s FBI tenure, and Trump’s articles of impeachment, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

H.R. McMaster’s Downfall, Comey’s FBI, and Trump’s Articles of Impeachment

H.R. McMaster’s Downfall, Comey’s FBI, and Trump’s Articles of Impeachment

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
May 16 2017 5:59 PM

The Angle: First Draft Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on H.R. McMaster’s downfall, Comey’s FBI, and articles of impeachment for the president.

andrew_johnson
Impeached.

Wikimedia Commons

What it might look like: Phillip Carter has drafted up a series of articles of impeachment for the president. Article One: Emoluments. Article Two: Russia. And onward.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Downfall: H.R. McMaster, “a public servant who has been all but incapable of guile throughout his career,” is being sucked down into the Trump quicksand, Fred Kaplan writes. And that’s a real shame.

Advertisement

Not going to work: Justice Department lawyers defending the revised Trump travel ban in front of the 9th Circuit are having a very hard time getting the judges to disregard the many anti-Muslim statements the president made during his campaign, Dahlia Lithwick reports.

Comey’s legacy: Under James Comey, the FBI logged one “major technological triumph,” Josephine Wolff writes, followed by a series of misjudgments that undermined its reputation for technical acumen.

For fun: What’s up with all the odd new BuzzFeed quizzes?

I’m 5’9”—really,

Rebecca