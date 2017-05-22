Fish and Pregnancy, the Black Bachelorette, and Trump in Saudi Arabia

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

New strategy: Donald Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday was dangerous, Fred Kaplan writes. It heralded a reversal of President Obama’s work to balance Shiite and Sunni factions and effectively told Sunnis that “America is back in their court, this time with no strings attached.”

Rebecca Onion



Context needed: After reading Alex Tizon’s Atlantic essay “My Family's Slave,” M. Evelina Galang thought the story (and our conversation around it) was missing some major context: the long history, and present reality, of forced and unfree labor in the Philippines.

I’ll have the salmon: For years pregnant women have shied away from seafood, scared off by very conservative recommendations that have oversold the risks of eating it. Annie Behr investigates.

Could be me up there: Robin M. Boylorn is watching this season of The Bachelorette, which (finally) features a black woman at the center of the action, with an unfamiliar sense of recognition.

For fun: A bunch of excellent directors sharing the images that inspire them.

