Comedy in the Age of Trump, Fox News’ Ratings Slump, and Louise Mensch’s Appeal

Not exempt: The recent rise of Louise Mensch, a divisive figure peddling anti-Trump conspiracy theories, shows that liberals—just like conservatives—can be troublingly credulous when it comes to wild stories that confirm their preconceptions, Katy Waldman writes.

Vampires on the loose: Turns out Jared Kushner has profited from acting as slumlord to people whose lives have been made much worse by his harsh policies and poor stewardship. That’s just par for the course for many people now the Trump administration, Jamelle Bouie argues.

On the downhill: Fox News, which was doing really well earlier this year, is experiencing a sudden ratings slump. How long can the network get away with avoiding coverage of Trump’s scandals? Will Oremus looks into it.

Hard to laugh: When you have a commander-in-chief who consistently claims that troubling things he’s said are “jokes,” how can comedy thrive? Dahlia Lithwick interviews several comedy writers about the fate of the “joke” in the age of Trump.

For fun: A letter to OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, from A Fetus.

