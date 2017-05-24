Chief Joseph, Sgt. Pepper, and Montana's Special Election

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Careful there: Democrats throwing their weight behind Rob Quist in the congressional special election in Montana should be cautious, Jim Newell writes. Quist may very well lose, dashing some hopes that have climbed far too high.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Pressed into service: Why has Sean Hannity insisted on pursuing his Seth Rich/WikiLeaks murder conspiracy theory? Hannity’s ratings have been falling, and Trump’s scandals have been bad news for him, Will Oremus argues. The Seth Rich “story” came just in time.

Civil rights hero: Daniel J. Sharfstein explains how Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce persistently argued for his tribe’s sovereignty, thousands of miles from the federal government that claimed their land.

Sweet spot: The Beatles’ album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is turning 50 this week. Jack Hamilton argues that Sgt. Pepper came out at just the right time, when critics were eager to declare a rock album a work of art.

For fun: The trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7 is here!

