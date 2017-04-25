 Why James Comey released that letter, Bill O'Reilly's new podcast, and Trump's insecurity, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Comey’s Fatal Flaw, O'Reilly’s Podcast, and Trump’s Core Character Trait

April 25 2017 5:45 PM

The Angle: Insecurity in Chief Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Comey’s fatal flaw, O'Reilly’s podcast, and Trump’s core character trait.

Uncertain to the core: Donald Trump's governing trait is his insecurity, Jamelle Bouie argues. It pushes him to prattle on repetitively about his own “accomplishments” and make dubious choices that put us all in peril.

Walk the line: James Comey took a number of actions that tipped the election away from Hillary Clinton. Was he acting in a partisan fashion? William Saletan thinks that the FBI director was trying hard to do what he thought was right, and, in trying, did exactly the opposite.

Another new pod: Bill O'Reilly has put out a podcast, and Isaac Chotiner subjected himself to it. This is “classic O'Reilly,” Chotiner found; the man should have no trouble retaining his most hardcore fans.

Uncomfortable: Recently, Mark Halperin got roundly mocked for not wanting to sit next to a dog on a flight. Ruth Graham is here to defend him.

