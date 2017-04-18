The Retail Apocalypse, Ivanka’s Kellyanne Bump, and Three Paths to Impeachment

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Out of here: Is Donald Trump impeachable? Noah Feldman, a constitutional law professor at Harvard, thinks so. In a recent Trumpcast conversation with Jacob Weisberg, Feldman laid out three avenues to Trumpeachment. Here’s the transcript.

This again?: Jamelle Bouie surveys Andrew Sullivan’s retreading of model-minority myths, which come wrapped up in a two-for-one package with ideas about black pathology, and finds the whole thing almost more tired than offensive.

Thanks for the bump: In February, Kellyanne Conway asked Americans to buy Ivanka Trump–branded clothes. Josh Voorhees looks at sales numbers and finds out it worked.

Speaking of shopping: The serious decline of the brick-and-mortar retail sector, which is losing jobs at a rapid pace, is hurting suburbia much more than cities, Henry Grabar finds. Urban areas lost retail decades ago and are now well-prepared to weather this downturn.

For fun: Don Cheadle in a Kendrick Lamar video, lip-syncing so right.

