The March for Science, the Alex Jones Trial, and Trump’s Weird Sense of Time

Not so simple: The March for Science, replete with funny protest signs, was a force for good ... right? Jeremy Samuel Faust, for one, found it troubling—and not because he’s a climate-change denier or an anti-vaxxer. (He’s not.) “Even among the sanctimonious elite who want to own science,” Faust observes, “most people have no idea how science actually works.”

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Where it hurts: We need a tax for wars, Noah Berlatsky writes. Otherwise, nobody even seems to notice when we spend insane amounts of money on MOABs and failed airstrikes.

Meanwhile, in France: Right-winger Marine Le Pen won’t win the second round of the national presidential election, Jean-Marie Pottier promises. But let’s not get too comfortable with that thought. The very fact that Le Pen made it past the first round is a big problem, Yascha Mounk argues.

Our sad spectacle: Why is the Alex Jones custody case, being heard in Texas this week, so compelling for us to watch? Dahlia Lithwick writes that Jones’ “performance-artist defense” surfaces one of the biggest questions in American public life: Do speech acts have consequences?

For fun: Is Donald Trump some kind of a time traveler?

