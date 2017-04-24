 The March for Science, the Alex Jones trial, and Trump’s confusing grammar, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

The March for Science, the Alex Jones Trial, and Trump's Weird Sense of Time

April 24 2017 5:53 PM

The Angle: Would Be, Will Be, Is Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on the March for Science, the Alex Jones trial, and Trump’s sense of time.

Scientists and supporters participate in the March for Science on Saturday in D.C.

Not so simple: The March for Science, replete with funny protest signs, was a force for good ... right? Jeremy Samuel Faust, for one, found it troubling—and not because he’s a climate-change denier or an anti-vaxxer. (He’s not.) “Even among the sanctimonious elite who want to own science,” Faust observes, “most people have no idea how science actually works.”

Where it hurts: We need a tax for wars, Noah Berlatsky writes. Otherwise, nobody even seems to notice when we spend insane amounts of money on MOABs and failed airstrikes.

Meanwhile, in France: Right-winger Marine Le Pen won’t win the second round of the national presidential election, Jean-Marie Pottier promises. But let’s not get too comfortable with that thought. The very fact that Le Pen made it past the first round is a big problem, Yascha Mounk argues.

Our sad spectacle: Why is the Alex Jones custody case, being heard in Texas this week, so compelling for us to watch? Dahlia Lithwick writes that Jones’ “performance-artist defense” surfaces one of the biggest questions in American public life: Do speech acts have consequences?

For fun: Is Donald Trump some kind of a time traveler?

