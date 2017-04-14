Jared Kushner’s Family Loyalties, the Ill-Advised Times Public Editor, and New Laws to Address the Pay Gap

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Failing watchdog: Liz Spayd, the New York Times’ public editor, is tasked with representing the readers and reporting on the Times itself. But by taking readers’ complaints too seriously, Will Oremus writes, Spayd is overlooking an important truth: The Times’ readers are very often wrong. At a time when journalism’s norms are under attack, it’s more important than ever that an ombudsman separate readers’ wishes from their true interests.

The pay gap problem: Recently, politicians worried about the pay gap have been pushing legislation banning employers from asking job applicants for their salary histories. The reasoning behind the laws: Pay discrimination that starts early in a woman’s career can follow her and grow each time she moves jobs. Christina Cauterucci explains that while there’s no data to show the efficacy of these laws (as they’ve never been enacted before), there’s plenty of research exposing the problem the laws are trying to address.

Flip-flopper: Many people have noted the president’s numerous policy shifts, including his most recent declaration that he would not label China a currency manipulator. We should be happy about his flip-flops, Reihan Salam writes. They’re taking him in the right direction.

Family man: Jared Kushner may be considered Trump’s more centrist political adviser, but that doesn’t mean he’s not savage, Katy Waldman writes. Kushner can be vicious and vindictive, and his driving philosophy is to always support family no matter what—even at the expense of his beliefs and friends. This, Waldman argues, makes him the most Trumplike adviser.

For fun: Watch the first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Stay away from scruffy-looking nerf herders,

Molly