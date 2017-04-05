The History of Self-Care, Calming Filter Bubble Fears, and Reasons for Turning Off the Ad Blocker

Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images

Good for trans rights, too: The 7th Circuit’s landmark anti-gay discrimination ruling has been celebrated for its interpretation of Title VII’s ban on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation. Mark Joseph Stern writes that it’s even better than that: It clears the way for reversals of anti-trans rulings and a legal understanding that gender identity is also protected from “sex discrimination.”

Embracing the nuclear option: Jim Newell had opposed Democratic senators’ plans to filibuster the nomination of Neil Gorsuch because they were risking getting nothing in return. But after a few days hearing from senators on both sides, Newell has changed his mind. Democrats shouldn’t forget Merrick Garland’s stolen seat, he concludes.

Radical self-care: Aisha Harris traces the roots of the concept of self-care, which evolved from a deeply political element of the women’s movement and civil rights movement to a mainstream yuppie practice. Now, she writes, it’s swinging back toward the political, particularly among the black community.

Revisiting filter bubbles: New research suggests that social media hasn’t been quite as responsible for political polarization as we think. Will Oremus writes that there might be another culprit and that this study indicates we may not be headed toward a technologically driven, hyperpolarized dystopia just yet.

For fun: 30 Questions for Pepsi about its protest-inspired soda commercial.

