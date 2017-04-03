The Fox News Sexual Harassment Scandal, the Real Problem With Infrastructure, and Arab Leaders’ Love for Trump

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A friendly affair: Joshua Keating explains the strategic reasons why so many Arab leaders love and will continue to love Trump, noting that the travel ban doesn’t damage the powerful countries in the region. And it doesn’t hurt, Keating writes, that Trump has a soft spot for strongmen.

“Opaque, confusing, and inequitable”: Dan Canon, primarily a civil rights lawyer, was thrown into the deep end of immigration law when he tried to represent an undocumented worker during his deportation proceedings. One day, he found his client had disappeared. The resulting events showed Canon the cruelty of the immigration system.

No more roads: Trump is vowing to pass an infrastructure bill that will almost certainly include a point of unity for Democrats and Republicans: money for more roads and bridges. But as much as politicians love to talk about them, this country doesn’t need any more roads, Henry Grabar argues. In fact, we don’t even need to be repairing the ones we have.

A worsening scandal: News this week revealed Fox News and Bill O’Reilly have paid millions to women to settle harassment allegations. The revelations show that O’Reilly has a pattern of dismissing the women who reject his advances, and Fox has a pattern of spending whatever it has to to protect its prominent faces.

For fun: We documented the final days of Club Penguin.