Weed Legalization, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Hawaii (Our 50th State)

Some states are realer than others: Jeff Sessions’ recent comments on Hawaii (“an island in the Pacific”) cast doubt on the Aloha State’s legitimacy. That’s not surprising, Dahlia Lithwick writes. It’s just more Trumpian rhetoric positioning diverse and cosmopolitan places as “less American.”

Rebecca Onion



Advice for what?: Donald Trump has yet to appoint a science adviser. That’s OK, Brian Palmer writes. It’s not like he would listen to one, anyway.

The company he keeps: Why did Trump ask a murderer’s row of crappy, racist celebrities into the Oval Office to pose for pictures? He’s sending a very particular message, Jamelle Bouie argues.

One talking point, gone begging: Legal weed is more popular than ever, a poll released Thursday (on 4/20, heh heh) revealed. Why won’t Democratic politicians adopt this as a cause? Mark Joseph Stern can’t understand it.

A grim beauty: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale adaptation is about a dystopian, regressive society that enslaves fertile women. And Willa Paskin liked it.

For fun: A recipe for roast chicken made with feta brine, lemon zest, and 2 tablespoons of black pepper.

