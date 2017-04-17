 Slate’s daily newsletter on the hype around Justin Trudeau, the Girls finale, and Trump’s lies about military spending.

Trudeau Hype, the Girls Finale, and Trump's Military Boasts

April 17 2017 5:44 PM

The Angle: Your Canadian Fave is Problematic Edition

635098990-president-donald-trump-extends-his-hand-to-prime
Right after he threw this meme-worthy stinkface, your boyfriend Justin Trudeau grasped Trump’s hand heartily.

Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Still cute, though: Justin Trudeau is far from being the free world’s crusading answer to Donald Trump, card-carrying Canadian Jesse Brown writes. He’s more of a Barack Obama—“a centrist in progressive clothing.”

Not yet, buddy: Trump’s Easter tweets included a boast about a “building” military “rapidly becoming stronger than ever before.” This is a case of wishful thinking and false advertising, Fred Kaplan writes. In the event, the president has yet to even submit a defense budget.

Meanwhile, in Georgia: A special election this week has the chance to hand the Democrats a Congressional seat in the state's 6th District for the first time since 1979. Believe it, Michelle Goldberg argues: candidate Jon Ossoff's win would “seriously weaken” Donald Trump.

Meanwhile meanwhile, in Arkansas: Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to fast-track eight executions because the state’s supply of a key lethal-injection drug will expire by the end of the month. Too bad, Dahlia Lithwick writes. A federal judge who placed a blanket stay on the executions this weekend was entirely correct to do so.

With a whimper: Girls' series finale, which aired on HBO on Sunday night, was more of a gentle coda than a festival of narrative resolution, Willa Paskin thinks. But maybe that’s OK; the episode left plenty of emotional room for the show’s fans to say goodbye to its characters.

For fun: Mash meat into paste, why don’t you? Like they did in the 18th century.

