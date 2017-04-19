Bernie Sanders’ New Podcast and Kendrick Lamar’s New Album

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Comedy Central

Hardest hit: The economy's recent loss of retail jobs affects laborers who are, by virtue of their pay grade, “working-class.” Yet they get no lip service from politicians. Is it because they tend to be women and people of color? Jamelle Bouie wonders.

Not the problem: In the age of Trump, science journalist Tim Requarth has seen an uptick in scientists' desire to write about their work for public consumption. But everyone's clinging to the fallacious belief that science just needs to be explained better and then people will change their minds. Requarth has some recommendations for how scientists could do better.

Come at me: Jim Newell goes to South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford's town halls, and finds that this is one congressman who's embracing his constituents' anger. (Yes, that Mark Sanford.)

Tell me what I want to hear: Bernie Sanders' podcast is doing well on iTunes, but Adam Ragusea finds it highly predictable and uncritical.

Damn.: Kendrick Lamar's new album is exceptional, Carl Wilson writes. It's a complicated sermon “about the burden of free will.” (Just, you know, the light topics.)

For fun: We shall soon have a third season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and the trailer is promising.

