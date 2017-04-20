 Bill O’Reilly’s legacy, prison suicide prevention, and the future of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

O’Reilly’s Legacy, Prison Suicides, and the Future of the DOJ in the Trump Era

O’Reilly’s Legacy, Prison Suicides, and the Future of the DOJ in the Trump Era

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
April 20 2017 5:59 PM

The Angle: Civil Rights Erosion Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on O’Reilly’s legacy, prison suicides, and the future of the DOJ in the Trump era.

661631366-attorney-general-jeff-sessions-addresses-law
Attorney General Jeff Sessions addresses law enforcement on March 31 in St. Louis.

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Blueprint for destruction: In weakening the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Trump will follow Bush’s playbook. Leon Neyfakh interviews people who worked in the division in the 2000s who recall a grim pattern of partisan interference.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

This is fine: The USS Carl Vinson dropped off the map for some time this week, and it was not a good look for the United States, Philip Carter writes. The incident diminished Trump’s credibility in Russia and China, and showed that the administration has very little control in a crisis.

Advertisement

Hard to tell: Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez’s suicide in prison on Wednesday made Jeremy Samuel Faust, who once worked as a resident in a hospital serving patients transferred from Rikers, think again about correctional health’s poor track record in assessing suicide risks.

Good riddance: Bill O’Reilly was adept at turning smug bullcrap into “common sense,” Justin Peters writes; it was, Peters argues, a particularly toxic talent. Though the host may be done at Fox, his egotistical, maniacal brand of conservatism thrives in the Trump era, Isaac Chotiner finds.

For fun: Henry Kissinger has some very, very faint praise for Jared Kushner.

Poor little Icarus,

Rebecca