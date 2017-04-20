O’Reilly’s Legacy, Prison Suicides, and the Future of the DOJ in the Trump Era

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Blueprint for destruction: In weakening the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Trump will follow Bush’s playbook. Leon Neyfakh interviews people who worked in the division in the 2000s who recall a grim pattern of partisan interference.

This is fine: The USS Carl Vinson dropped off the map for some time this week, and it was not a good look for the United States, Philip Carter writes. The incident diminished Trump’s credibility in Russia and China, and showed that the administration has very little control in a crisis.

Hard to tell: Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez’s suicide in prison on Wednesday made Jeremy Samuel Faust, who once worked as a resident in a hospital serving patients transferred from Rikers, think again about correctional health’s poor track record in assessing suicide risks.

Good riddance: Bill O’Reilly was adept at turning smug bullcrap into “common sense,” Justin Peters writes; it was, Peters argues, a particularly toxic talent. Though the host may be done at Fox, his egotistical, maniacal brand of conservatism thrives in the Trump era, Isaac Chotiner finds.

For fun: Henry Kissinger has some very, very faint praise for Jared Kushner.

