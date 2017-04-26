Trump’s Endless First Hundred Days

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The wet blankets: Here’s our heartening master list of the people and organizations that are holding Trump back, from King Abdullah of Jordan to former acting head of the DOJ Sally Yates.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



For the moderates in the room: William Saletan has a 10-point polemic for Republicans who voted for Trump as the “lesser of two evils” and are now questioning their choice. It’s time to stand up and demand better, Saletan writes.

Art of botching deals: Trump is a terrible negotiator, Seth Stevenson writes. His ignorance, insensitivity, and inability to do even a modicum of homework have seriously hindered him in every deal he’s tried to make as chief executive.

Look into it: Michelle Goldberg calls on Democrats to commit to investigate every single shady thing about the Trump administration, from the Russia connections to Comey to Ivanka’s ties to foreign businesses. It’s the only path back to accountability.

Unexpected effects: In the age of Trump, you’d think Aymann Ismail, a Muslim, would feel alienated and under threat. He does—but he’s also never felt so much support from his fellow Americans.

For fun: Who had the better First 100? Trump or William Henry Harrison?



