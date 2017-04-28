American Gods, the 10 Bands Meme, and Trump’s Feud with the Judiciary

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Judges, save us: Donald Trump's battle against the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which he cannot win, shows how inadequate his “vague and sloppily drafted” executive orders really are, Dahlia Lithwick argues. “Time and again he asserts that there is some virtue in stripping away all nuance and legal meaning from his official acts as president,” Lithwick observes. In court, that argument won't fly.

Feeling scared: Trump's first 100 days went a long way toward making American less secure, Phillip Carter writes. Most of all, his failure to appoint the right people has put the national security agencies at a serious disadvantage when it comes to dealing with delicate matters of foreign policy.

Chilling: After a Republican senator told students in Wyoming that gay people who “push it in somebody's face” shouldn't be surprised to face physical violence in public spaces, Mark Joseph Stern observes that conservatives are “normalizing private violence” against those who violate their (poorly defined) norms of gender expression.

Spot-on: The new television adaptation of Neil Gaiman's novel American Gods is delicious, Laura Miller finds. From casting to visuals, the show is “just right.”

For fun: That “10 Bands” Facebook meme is terrible, but the variations on it are awesome.

