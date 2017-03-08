 Women on strike, abusive education programs, and the problem that Uber and Google share, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Women on Strike, Abusive Education Programs, and the Problem That Uber and Google Share

March 8 2017 7:26 PM

Women’s Day Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on women on strike, abusive education programs, and the problem that Uber and Google share.

649444276-thousands-of-demonstrators-attend-a-rally-for
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 08: Thousands of demonstrators attend a rally for International Women's Day on March 8, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Marchers were calling for de-colonisation of Australia, an end to racism, economic justice for all women and reproductive justice, as well as supporting the struggle for the liberation of all women around the world, inclusive of trans women and sex workers. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A Day Without a Woman: It’s International Women’s Day. Christina Cauterucci recaps how activists, journalists (including Slate’s), teachers, dating apps, PETA, and spunky little girls are approaching the day.

Aggression and abuse: A group of reporters with The Teacher Project at Columbia University School of Journalism, with support from ProPublica, dove into the allegations of staff-on-student violence at Camelot Education, a for-profit company that runs programs for students the public schools have given up on. The program, they concluded, “starts to resemble the nation’s incarceration system: racially biased, isolated, punitive, unnecessarily violent, and designed, above all else, to maintain obedience and control.”

An important promise: In his Tuesday confirmation hearing, Deputy Attorney General nominee Rod Rosenstein was grilled on Russian interference in the election. Leon Neyfakh writes that the Democrats were asking the wrong questions: the question isn’t whether he will appoint a special prosecutor, but whether he will give the prosecutor real independence.

The problem with A.I.: Uber’s rule-breaking self-driving cars and Google’s “alternative facts” both point to a problem with technologies based on machine learning: they have to be widely used before they become good. Will Oremus argues that calls for stronger regulation.

For fun: The incredible, shrinking Waldo.

Busting out my magnifying glass,

Molly