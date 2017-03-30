U.N. Misconduct, North Carolina’s “Repeal” Disaster, and Deceptively Empathetic Journalism

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

A cure worse than the disease: This afternoon, North Carolina’s Democratic governor signed HB142 into law, the Republican-supported repeal of the state’s infamous and controversial bathroom bill. But the policies in this new measure are even worse for LGBTQ rights, Mark Joseph Stern writes.

Why we can’t beat climate change: On Thursday’s installment of the New York Times’ daily podcast, host Michael Barbaro attempted to address criticism that journalists have been blind to middle America by interviewing a coal miner. It made for a deeply empathetic interview, Susan Matthews writes, but by elevating emotion and wishful thinking above accuracy, Barbaro was irresponsible and even unethical.

What they knew: New emails have revealed that American officials were almost immediately aware that the U.N. had likely brought cholera to Haiti and that they moved quickly into damage control. The crisis, which has deeply damaged the legitimacy of the U.N., could validate Donald Trump to slash U.S. funding for the organization and pave the way for an explicitly anti-humanitarian presidency.

Softball hate-crime questions: The White House won’t answer seemingly easy questions about hate crimes, instead working itself into knots over the implications of the questions. Will Oremus presents four troubling theories as to why Trump and Sean Spicer can’t seem to speak out against violence targeting minorities.

For fun: Frozen almost had a completely different ending.

Refusing to let “Let It Go” back in my head,

Molly