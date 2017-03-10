Trump’s Broken Promises, Tanning Taxes, and the Realness of Get Out

Mario Tama/Getty Images

We’re Trump’s marks: During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump routinely pledged to “take care” of inner-city and rural Americans. Now, less than two months into his term, he’s already betrayed those promises by supporting the American Health Care Act and mulling cuts to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. “The Trump image always has been and continues to be a con, and we, the American public, have been had,” Jamelle Bouie concludes.

Taxing and tanning: On Wednesday—International Women’s Day, nonetheless—GOP Rep Jason Smith argued that ending Obamacare’s 10 percent tax on indoor tanning would be a huge benefit for women. Christina Cauterucci is not convinced.

Party problems: The most surprising thing to emerge from the rollout of the American Health Care Act: Even Republicans hate the plan. Reihan Salam explains why the GOP is divided, and what Paul Ryan and his allies should do to unite it again.

Get Out’s realness: Many are already lauding the box office hit Get Out as a horror classic. Damon Young argues the movie’s disturbing plausibility is what makes it so effecting.

For fun: Ever wondered what The Big Bang Theory would sound like with a laugh track of just Ricky Gervais?

