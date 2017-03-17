Trump’s Brags, Gorka’s Anti-Semitism Ties, and Match Day

Jim Lo Scalzo/AFP/Getty Images

Mustache twirlers: If Trump and his associates actually hope to pass their racist travel ban, they’ll have to stop bragging about it as if they were classic movie villains, writes Katy Waldman. She advises abiding by Sun Tzu’s The Art of War and keeping their devious plans under wraps.

Nazi in the White House: New evidence has linked Sebastian Gorka, Trump’s top counterterrorism adviser, to a Nazi group in Hungary. Gorka has denied the accusations, but Congress still needs to investigate immediately to make sure anti-Semitism doesn’t hijack our government, warns Michelle Goldberg.

Advertisement



Musings on Match Day: Today marked this year’s Match Day, when senior medical students around the country find out where they’ll be doing their residency. The rite of passage is emotional and stressful, but what’s worse, argues Nitin K. Ahuja, is how it forces these future doctors into passivity just as they’re beginning their careers.

Dave Chappelle returns: The comic’s two upcoming Netflix specials find him contemplating O.J. Simpson, Bill Cosby, and black success. And though he begins the specials by recounting verbal and physical attacks he’s experienced, “Chappelle is more philosophical than bruised,” writes Sam Adams in his review. “As engaging as it is to see him perform, it’s even more electrifying to watch him think.”

For fun: A new short story on time travel from Station Eleven author Emily St. John Mandel.

Staying away from green beers,

Chau