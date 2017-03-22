The GOP’s Trumpcare Conundrum, Disney’s “Exclusively Gay” Moment, and Witches Opposing Fascism

Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images

Mo’ money, mo’ Trumpcare problems: The outlook for the American Health Care Act doesn’t look promising. For one, Jordan Weissmann writes, even with an $85 billion tax credit increase added to the proposed legislation, lower-income older consumers will still see their premiums rise. And despite Republicans’ criticisms of Obamacare’s high deductibles, deductibles under GOP plans are even higher.

A conservative conundrum: Why can’t Republicans get what they want with the AHCA? Partially because they’re caught in a politically impossible spot between wanting to deregulate but being afraid of tax credits getting “out of control,” Jim Newell discovers.

Buffoon LeFou, gay LeFou: For the important task of breaking down the “exclusively gay” moment in the new live-action Beauty and the Beast, Jeffrey Bloomer and David Canfield gather to discuss longing glances, sad sidekicks, and the places where Disney bleeds into the real world.

Not in my coven: On Sunday night, a group called Witches Against Fascist Totalitarianism held its first event, a “Crystal Ball” in Brooklyn. Heather Schwedel spent the evening among “practicing witches; ‘witches at heart,’ … people who like to dress up; and people who oppose totalitarianism” to learn how witches are rallying to resist Trump.

For fun: Donald Trump is not having fun.

