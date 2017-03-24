Death of the AHCA, Kellyanne Conway’s Conflict, and Everyone Calling Trump a Liar

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ding-dong, the AHCA is dead: And so there lies the American Health Care Act. Before the much-maligned bill could go to an official vote this afternoon, President Trump requested it be pulled. Relive the drama with our AHCA live blog or listen to Jamelle Bouie’s analysis with the Washington Post’s Abby Phillip on Trumpcast. Further, Michelle Goldberg outlines the biggest lesson from this debacle formerly known as a health care plan: It showed us how misogyny in government actually translates into policy.

Conway’s conflict: Josh Voorhees investigates a possibly damning revelation: It appears that presidential adviser Kelly Conway has still not divested her consulting firm, which previously boasted clients including Boeing and the federal government. If true, this conflict of interest could be a federal crime punishable with prison time.

Liar, liar: It’s not just the left-wing media anymore—everyone’s calling Trump a liar now. Time called out the president’s dishonesty on its cover, and even Fox News suspended a commentator for perpetuating false claims from the White House. Will Oremus analyzes what took everyone so long.

“A lynching”: That’s what Jamelle Bouie calls the death of Timothy Caughman, the former social worker who was murdered this week in Manhattan by a man who admitted his aim was to kill black men. Bouie condemns Trump’s silence on this issue and other acts of white supremacist terror.

For fun: Soundtrack your weekend with the onslaught of new Gorillaz songs.