Wikipedia Wars, Socialist Holidays, and Euphemisms for Climate Change

The ban, again: Trump’s new travel ban fixes several of the issues that tanked his earlier executive order, making it more likely to survive legal challenges. But Mark Joseph Stern writes that it’s far from bulletproof.

More personalized tweets: For a year now, Twitter has been subtly altering the top of users’ feeds with a controversial algorithm. Will Oremus, who gained exclusive access to Twitter’s timeline team, writes that the algorithm has made Twitter livelier, but it may also be contributing to the “filter bubble” phenomenon and amplifying the voices of extremists.

Policing climate language: Environmentalists and planners are talking less about global warming and climate change—charged terms that turn off Republicans—and switching to gentler terms like resilience. That change might be strategic, but it could also muddle policy and lull the public into a false sense of security.

A radical day: As the Women’s Strike approaches, read up on the far-left origin of International Women’s Day. Don’t be fooled by its mainstream recent history: International Women’s Day is circling back to its roots.

Blurb battle: A war over really short articles on Wikipedia may shape the future of the entire site. One professor calls for a more forgiving philosophy when it comes to editing the largest general reference work on the internet.

For fun: The case for banning white male Americans from America.