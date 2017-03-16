Trump’s Heartlessly Incompetent Budget and His White-Supremacist Hero

Michael Reynolds—Pool/Getty Images

Old Hickory: To some, Andrew Jackson—honored by Trump as a champion of the common man—was a hero of democracy. To others, he was a genocidal white supremacist. The president may be a political descendent of Jackson’s, Jamelle Bouie writes , but it’s not for the reason he thinks.

Dead on arrival: To beef up military spending, the White House budget would gut the EPA, the State Department, aid programs for the poor and elderly, and cancer research. Congressional Republicans have already made it clear that they’ll reject the plan—so all the budget does is undermine Trump’s leadership in the party and symbolize his administration’s heartless incompetence.

McDaddy of Twitter problems: A Thursday morning tweet from the official @McDonaldsCorp account called Trump a “disgusting excuse of a President.” What happens when a Fortune 500 company issues a rogue tweet? A lot more than you’d think, according to Daniel Gross.

I Have to Ask: In his new interview podcast, Isaac Chotiner asks Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer how the Democratic Party can survive Trump.

