Maddow’s Flop and the President’s Listening Skills

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Frown and nod: On Monday morning Trump held a listening session with “ordinary people” who came to share their Obamacare-related woes. Katy Waldman breaks down the president’s listening style and finds it … less than empathic.

“Relatively stable”: The Congressional Budget Office isn’t worried that Trumpcare will cause the insurance market to collapse. The reason is logical but also depressing: Older customers will be priced out, making the insurance pool younger and healthier, and hence cheaper, to insure.

A liberal audience’s fantasy: After Rachel Maddow tweeted on Tuesday that she had a Trump tax return, the internet tuned in to her 9 p.m. Eastern show. But Maddow dragged out the big reveal—and in the end the hype and speculation overshadowed the scoop itself. The spectacle was self-defeating, Willa Paskin writes, and it ultimately served to benefit Trump.

Saved by Obamacare: A few years ago, freelancer Jenny Giering was diagnosed with a disabling chronic illness. She and her husband, also a freelancer, were able to afford treatment because of the Affordable Care Act. Now, facing a future without it, Giering doesn’t know what she’ll do.