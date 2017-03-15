 Slate’s daily newsletter on Rachel Maddow’s flop and the president’s listening skills

Maddow’s Flop and the President’s Listening Skills

March 15 2017 6:31 PM

The Angle: Scoops and Spectacles Edition

634384672-president-donald-trump-meets-with-members-of-the
From an earlier “listening session,” with airline industry representatives, in February.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Frown and nod: On Monday morning Trump held a listening session with “ordinary people” who came to share their Obamacare-related woes. Katy Waldman breaks down the president’s listening style and finds it … less than empathic.

“Relatively stable”: The Congressional Budget Office isn’t worried that Trumpcare will cause the insurance market to collapse. The reason is logical but also depressing: Older customers will be priced out, making the insurance pool younger and healthier, and hence cheaper, to insure.

A liberal audience’s fantasy: After Rachel Maddow tweeted on Tuesday that she had a Trump tax return, the internet tuned in to her 9 p.m. Eastern show. But Maddow dragged out the big reveal—and in the end the hype and speculation overshadowed the scoop itself. The spectacle was self-defeating, Willa Paskin writes, and it ultimately served to benefit Trump.

Saved by Obamacare: A few years ago, freelancer Jenny Giering was diagnosed with a disabling chronic illness. She and her husband, also a freelancer, were able to afford treatment because of the Affordable Care Act. Now, facing a future without it, Giering doesn’t know what she’ll do.

For fun: How to not take Trump’s tweets “literally.”

