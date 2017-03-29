Dumping Devin Nunes, Pence’s Relationship to Women, and Smug Confirmation Hearings

Win McNamee/Getty Images

No resistance: For all the talk of Republicans who supposedly hate Trump, no one seems to be standing up to him. Michelle Goldberg goes in search of the “good Republicans” and finds many are scared to face hostility, especially from GOP donors.

Dump Nunes: Speaking of Trump loyalists, William Saletan assesses the deeds of Devin Nunes, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and finds “nearly everything he has done as head of the House investigation reeks of bias.” It’s time for him to go, Saletan concludes.

Pence’s women problem: On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a profile on the vice president that went into detail about his extremely close relationship with his wife. But, Heather Schwedel warns, that doesn’t mean Pence respects women; instead, his marriage might be the only close female relationship he allows as a strict evangelical Christian.

Supremely smug: It seems that Senate Democrats are finally gearing up for a fight against Neil Gorsuch, but Dahlia Lithwick argues that the “airless, insular, clubby smugness” of the Republicans in the hearings is what’s really putting his Supreme Court confirmation in danger. Add to that a pervasive assumption that the nominee be treated like a war hero for his work, and you’ve got a pretty gross hearing, Lithwick says.

For fun: Meet the creator of the robot that prints out Trump tweets and then sets them on fire.

