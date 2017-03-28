Bipartisan Pipe Dreams, Damaging Environmental Policies, and Trump’s Successes Outside of Legislation

Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images

Not all losses: Democrats are rejoicing and gloating over the GOP’s recent failure to pass a health care bill that would replace Obamacare. But Democrats should also remember that Trump’s power lies beyond legislation and that on many counts, the aggression he fomented toward immigrants is playing out successfully across the country, Jamelle Bouie writes.

A bloodier approach: Many recent headlines have been claiming Trump’s plan to fight ISIS is almost indistinguishable from Obama’s. Joshua Keating outlines why that isn’t true and explains that Trump’s administration has been more flippant about Iraqi and Syrian lives, and it’s likely to put many more American soldiers in danger.

Stupid and damaging: Trump’s new executive order will unravel critical environmental protections, and it will also fail in its economic goals, Susan Matthews writes. What’s worst, she argues, is that we’ll just pour money into energy sources that’ll harm our health and undermine our own efforts toward energy independence. And Daniel Gross explains that regulations aren’t the source of the coal industry’s problems anyway.

A drunk’s toothpaste: According to Trump, Obamacare is both imploding and exploding. Katy Waldman tries to parse Trump’s metaphors and presents her own (GIF-augmented!) alternatives to describing the current state of the ACA.

A partisan reality: Josh Voorhees ponders the question of whether Democrats and Trump could work together on health care, as Trump promised (on the premise the ACA will implode/explode). Voorhees' conclusion: almost certainly not.

