A Bingeworthy New Podcast, Nunes’ Bad Moves, and Immigrant Unease

Subterfuge and misdirection: So what the heck is going on with Devin Nunes? Ben Mathis-Lilley breaks down the confusing events of the past 11 days and concludes the House Intelligence Committee chairman and the White House are basically just digging themselves into a hole for no reason.

The “model minority”: Indian Americans, America’s second-largest immigrant group, are often looked at as a model minority in the country. But as Henry Grabar discovers on a visit to a bustling Indian American hub in Jersey City, New Jersey, many—whether proudly assimilated or quietly undocumented—have felt increasingly uneasy in Donald Trump’s America.

Personal rules: After it was revealed that Vice President Mike Pence adheres to the Billy Graham rule of not meeting or eating alone with a woman other than his wife, progressives around the internet were shocked. But the practice isn’t as freakish as some seem to think, and maybe Pence and his apparently happy marriage should be left alone, writes Ruth Graham.

The new Serial: Have you started binging S-Town yet? Katy Waldman reviews the new seven-part podcast from the producers of Serial and This American Life and finds it engrossing, intricate, and transcendent—“something more like aural literature,” she writes.

For fun: Play Ms. Pac-Man on Google Maps now.

