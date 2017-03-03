“Willful” Lying, Postponing a Justice Confirmation, and Contagious Yawning

Ozan Kose/AFP/Getty Images

Hold your horses: Some Democrats are calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be investigated on perjury charges. Leon Neyfakh argues that those charges are unlikely to stick. “Sessions would’ve had to lie on purpose, not simply utter a falsehood by accident,” Neyfakh writes. “A plausible case for perjury can be mounted only if there is no room to believe that Sessions thought he was being honest.”

Keep the court legitimate: On the other hand, the investigations of the Trump campaign’s Russia ties are reason enough to postpone Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, Dahlia Lithwick and Sonja West argue—“at least for the time needed to figure out the small matter of whether the United States presidency has been compromised by collusion with an interfering hostile foreign power.”

A tale as old as time: Aisha Harris reviews the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and finds it surprisingly enchanting. Don’t expect anything new from the musical numbers, though.

I yawn, you yawn, we all … : Or not. Turns out the widely believed phenomenon of contagious yawning may be based on bogus research.

For fun: Heather Schwedel offers a guide to surviving the morning with—gasp!—wet hair.