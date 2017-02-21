Trump’s First Month, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, and Parenting a Gender-Nonconforming Child

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

30 days of rage: Michelle Goldberg surveys the damage that Trump managed to inflict in his first month in office. It’s worse than we expected, she writes—and the worst may be yet to come.

Trump’s great pyramid: The Trump administration has deep and dismaying connections to multilevel marketing companies, according to Michelle Celarier. Is a new golden age for pyramid schemes upon us?

McMaster-y: Fred Kaplan says that Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, Trump’s pick for national security adviser, is a smart officer who “has made a career of speaking truth to power, often instinctively, without the slightest talent for fawning to his superiors.” So the question is: Will he be allowed to do his job under Trump or not?

Meet Grace: Podcasters Jesse and Theresa Thorn are parents to a gender-nonconforming 5-year-old who recently asked to be addressed as Grace. Evan Urquhart interviewed the two about how they do it and what they’ve learned.

For fun: Why people should embrace morning sex.