Trump’s False-Flag Rhetoric, Resistance Through Chart Domination, and Comforting Parody Tweets

Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Flirting with “false flag” rhetoric: Trump bowed to public pressure on Tuesday by condemning the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks and threats. Dahlia Lithwick argues that the real danger comes not from Trump’s foot-dragging over the word Jew but from his repeated suggestion that attacks on Jews are invented or staged—claims that are rampant among anti-Semites.

The American “God Save the Queen”: Can a rap song called “Fuck Donald Trump” climb to the top of the charts? Jack Hamilton and Chris Molanphy launch a campaign to make it happen. Chart expert Molanphy lays out what it would take (a video mashup, maybe? We’ve prepared a few), while Hamilton sings the praises of “FDT,” a “joyous, infectious excuse to come together to tell our corrupt president and the divisive worldview he represents: no future for you.”

Chicken soup for the leftie soul: Katy Waldman looks at the "rogue" Twitter accounts that portray heroic White House staffers vowing to fight the good fight from the inside. Is this liberal fantasy harmless self-care—or does it dangerously warp our understanding?

Speaking of self-awareness: If you’re a media addict like Torie Bosch, you might be tempted to use your morning shower to get a head start on your podcasts. Don’t do it, Bosch writes on Slate’s new morning-themed blog, Awake—your attention span is at stake.

For fun: Metal albums whose titles are less dark than the Washington Post’s new motto.

Slowly we rot,