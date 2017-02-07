The war on science, Obama’s legacy, and the conservative case against Betsy DeVos.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York magazine

The war on science is a trap: Science advocates will march on Washington in April, and Daniel Engber wants them to know that their odds of changing hearts and minds are slim. “[S]cience activists may end up helping to consolidate Trump’s support among his most ardent, science-skeptical constituency,” Engber warns.

L.V. Anderson L.V. Anderson is a Slate associate editor.

The tragedy of backlash: Jamelle Bouie reads Jonathan Chait’s new book on Barack Obama’s legacy and finds its optimism unpersuasive. “[T]he fact that Obama’s accomplishments will likely endure—the fact that Donald Trump cannot blot them from the record—will not console the Americans who see family deported, who see children killed by unaccountable police officers, who see the richest Americans siphoning the nation’s wealth for themselves,” Bouie writes.

The conservative case against Betsy DeVos: Trump’s education secretary was confirmed today, but not before she alienated plenty of conservatives who aren’t on board with her school choice agenda. “In Betsy DeVos, the new president has succeeded in choosing an education secretary who unites in their disdain liberals, rural Republicans, and writers at Breitbart,” writes Stephen Smiley.

Not “another Vietnam”: When we think about the anti–Vietnam War movement, we think about mass protests—but that obscures the complexity of that wave of activism. David Kieran explains what today’s anti-Trump protesters can, and can’t, learn from their 1960s anti-war predecessors.

For fun: In the trademark dispute between Minogue and Jenner, only one Kylie can prevail.