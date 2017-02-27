Moonlight, the Justice Department, and the Age of Consent

David Bornfriend

Moonlight’s historic night: Twitter is abuzz about the Oscars’ big twist ending. Aisha Harris argues we should direct our attention not to the envelope fiasco but to recognizing Moonlight as the “historically great” film it is.

The wrong voice: Milo Yiannopoulos’ dramatic downfall last week was satisfying to opponents of misogyny, transphobia, and racism. But the comments that ultimately felled the alt-right figure reveal our persistent inability to think about age and consent.

Worse than Tuskegee: Seventy years ago, American researchers infected unsuspecting Guatemalans with syphilis and gonorrhea. Sushma Subramanian investigates this act of unspeakable cruelty that devastated generations—and finds that the U.S. has yet to make reparations.

Schrödinger’s ban: The Justice Department appears to be deliberately sowing chaos in the courts reviewing Trump’s travel ban, writes Dahlia Lithwick. Judges, lawyers, and plaintiffs “are being told that the order is and is not in effect, is and is not being replaced, and is and is not urgently needed to keep us safe.”

For fun: How Slate responded to Moonlight’s Best Picture win.

Molly Olmstead

