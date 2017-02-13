The Democrats’ Message, the Grammys’ Race Problem, and Why Secondhand Smoke Was Overhyped

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Leading from behind: It’s not the Democratic Party that’s leading the resistance against Trump but grass-roots protesters on the streets and in town hall, Jim Newell writes in this week’s cover story. Maybe what the Democrats should really be focusing on right now is learning to follow.

Fix yourself, Grammys: The music awards show’s habit of recognizing white artists over black ones is not new, but now that Grammy voters have implicated Adele is this awkward mess, will things change? Carl Wilson hopes reforms, like the ones the Oscars underwent, are on the way.

Secondhand falsities: New evidence shows that secondhand smoke isn’t nearly as dangerous as we thought, Jacob Grier writes. Did all the smoking bans go too far?

Brent’s back: David Brent, the character Ricky Gervais made famous on the British version of The Office, is back with a Netflix series that picks up on Brent’s post-Office life. The show isn’t good, Willa Paskin writes, but it does highlight what made the original series so groundbreaking.

For fun: We tracked down the man who, pre-Trump, originated the delightful insult s---gibbon.

