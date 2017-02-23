Presidential Hot Air, Doctor-Censoring Floridians, and Partisan Stock Markets

Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

A whole lotta nothin’: News from the White House has come at a disorienting pace since Trump’s inauguration. But Jamelle Bouie argues that, with one disastrous exception, Trump’s administration has been remarkably unproductive, with very little to show in terms of policymaking.

Docs vs. glocks: Mark Joseph Stern examines a First Amendment–Second Amendment showdown in Florida, where lawmakers tried to bar physicians from discussing gun safety with patients. Although the law has been invalidated by a federal appeals court, the attempt suggests that threats to free speech “are more likely to emerge from Republican statehouses than from liberal college campuses.”

Feeding the cycle: Deporting undocumented people who commit crimes in the U.S.—a mainstay of Obama-era immigration policy now endorsed by current Homeland Security chief John Kelly—has bipartisan support. But could it actually increase migration into the U.S.? Joshua Keating explores an unintended consequence of deporting “bad hombres.”

Market heroes-in-chief: Financial commentators love to credit presidents for rising stock prices—then give them a break when the market goes south. At least when those presidents are Republicans.