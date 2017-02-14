Michael Flynn’s Departure, Kellyanne Conway’s Constant Spin, and a Dubious Study About Dancing

The Angle: The Jiggly Hips Edition
Out like Flynn: The departure of Trump’s national security adviser has left the White House in turmoil. Fred Kaplan explains what happens now.
Kellyanne’s at it again: Kellyanne Conway’s response to the Flynn debacle on TV was clarifying, in a terrifying way, Will Saletan writes. The only constant in all versions of her story is that Trump is the hero.
Hips do lie: Daniel Engber explains how the New York Times fell for a dubious study on what makes women great dancers. It all comes back to an empty claim about the human knee.
Trump’s good name: How our president ruined the first name Donald … and the word trump.
For fun: Say hello to the first-ever black Bachelorette.
