Media literacy, immigration policy, and how Democrats should handle Neil Gorsuch.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Can education save us? As fake news and “alternative facts” proliferate, many concerned citizens are calling for renewed investment in civics and media literacy education. Dana Goldstein explains why designing a curriculum that produces an informed, analytical populace is far from simple.

L.V. Anderson L.V. Anderson is a Slate associate editor.

Trump’s draconian immigration policy: Reihan Salam traces the history of Trump’s plan to bar immigrants from accessing Medicaid and food stamps—and to deport them and bill their sponsors if they do. “It’s one thing to set a higher bar for immigration going forward,” Salam warns. “It’s quite another to threaten to deport low-income immigrants who are already in the country.”

Advertisement



A leader without a vision: Instead of designing a new White House website, Trump preserved the shell of Obama’s website while gutting the content. “It’s a microcosm of this administration’s laziness, sloppiness, and lack of imagination,” writes Katy Waldman, who dubs Trump “our C student in chief.”

Elections matter for the court: Democrats probably won’t be able to block Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court. (Jim Newell explains the bind they’re in.) But they can win the future by reminding Americans about Merrick Garland at every opportunity and by making their base care about the court, write Dahlia Lithwick and Neil S. Siegel.

For fun: Beyoncé’s underwater maternity photos!