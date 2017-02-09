Kellyanne Conway’s lawbreaking, stay-at-home parents, and the best film score of the year.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Advice for the opposition: Yascha Mounk offers Trump’s opponents five strategies for the coming months and years—including, crucially, coalition building. “If our institutions should truly come under attack, they will only survive if libertarians as well as Clintonites, evangelical Christians as well as Bernie bros, rise to their defense,” he writes.

L.V. Anderson L.V. Anderson is a Slate associate editor.

This is not normal: Kellyanne Conway broke federal ethics law when she unambiguously endorsed Ivanka Trump’s brand from the White House. If she goes unpunished, that bodes very ill for our democracy, argues Michelle Goldberg.

Family values: Social conservatives lost the fight over gay marriage, and they are losing the war on abortion. Reihan Salam suggests a new agenda, one that might actually win them new followers: standing up for stay-at-home parents.

We get it, the academy loves musicals: La La Land has a lock on this year’s Best Original Score Oscar, but it doesn’t deserve it. J. Bryan Lowder explains which film should win the award.

For fun: Christian Grey’s darkest secret? He’s a Chronicles of Riddick fan.