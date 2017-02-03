Immigrants’ marriage rights, the history of American nativism, and Sheryl Sandberg.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

The new fight over marriage rights: “Marriage is a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution, one that the government cannot arbitrarily interfere with,” Mark Joseph Stern reminds us, and Trump’s travel ban is depriving thousands of spouses of the right to live together.

L.V. Anderson L.V. Anderson is a Slate associate editor.

Not who we are: Trump supporters see America as a white, Protestant country; his opponents see America as a nation of immigrants. History proves them both right, according to Paul A. Kramer. “Both stories about immigration and America—that there was a glorious past in which America was pure and protected from outsiders, or that Americans have always prized multicultural inclusion—remake the past to score political points in the present,” he writes.

Advertisement



Sheryl Sandberg is not the feminist leader we need: The Facebook COO’s need to be liked makes her spectacularly ill-suited to stand up to the Trump administration, argues Helaine Olen. “Lean In was never about challenging the system,” Olen writes. “It was an updated manual for cooperating with authority so you could make a run at the corner office.”

Tips for the self-loathing Pats fan: Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and Robert Kraft have been “playing public games of footsie with Donald Trump,” but that shouldn’t stop true Patriots fans from rooting for their team this weekend. Jack Hamilton provides a “helpful list of tortuous rationalizations for morally compromised Patriots fans who’ll be pulling for that fifth trophy this Sunday night.”

For fun: LeBron James for secretary of defense! And other NBA figures who belong in the executive branch.