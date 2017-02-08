Coretta Scott King, the problem with facts, and why IUDs aren’t the answer.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The real reason Republicans silenced Elizabeth Warren: The 1986 letter by Coretta Scott King that Warren read before the Senate is an indictment not only of Jeff Sessions but also of the modern Republican party, explains Jamelle Bouie. “Thirty years ago, Republicans seemed embarrassed by Sessions’ efforts to keep black Americans from the polls,” Bouie writes. “Today, those efforts are central to the GOP’s agenda.”

L.V. Anderson

Facts aren’t helping: Countering a lie with a fact won’t change someone’s mind, and it might even further entrench the lie in that person’s brain. To fight falsehoods, liberals need to empathize with the people who believe untruths, argues Jess Zimmerman. “Truth is not enough,” she writes. “It never has been.”

What Trump means when he says “fake news”: When the White House uses the term fake news to describe unflattering coverage, it’s deliberately trolling journalists, contends Will Oremus—and journalists shouldn’t fall for it. “When Sean Spicer calls CNN ‘fake news,’ he’s changing the subject from Trump’s credibility to the media’s,” says Oremus.

IUDs aren’t the answer to Trump: Some women’s choice to get long-acting reversible contraceptives in preparation for the GOP’s repeal of Obamacare is predicated on the idea that they won’t have access to doctors in the future—and that’s a tragedy, says Chavi Eve Karkowsky. “We invented LARCs, and that was great. But we also need to maintain access to our health care,” she insists. “Or it turns out that none of it does any good.”

